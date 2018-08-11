Sat, 11 August 2018 at 10:40 am

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Chris Pratt is seen with a big smile on his face while leaving a dinner date with girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger on Friday night (August 10) in Hollywood.

The new couple got dinner at the popular restaurant Beauty & Essex.

Earlier in the day, Chris was all smiles for the cameras while stopping by I Martin Bicycles to buy a new mountain bike. He took a test ride on the bike outside of the store in West Hollywood.

See the cute pics of Chris and Katherine riding Bird scooters around their neighborhood earlier in the week.

15+ pictures inside of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger on a date night…

Photos: BackGrid USA
