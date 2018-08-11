Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt &amp; Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 7:16 pm

Christy Carlson Romano Joins Live-Action 'Kim Possible' Movie

Christy Carlson Romano will be making an appearance in the upcoming live-action Kim Possible movie!

Disney Channel is remaking the classic animated series as a live-action original movie.

Christy, who voiced the role of Kim Possible, and Patton Oswalt, who voiced the role of Professor Dementor in the hit series, have both joined the movie cast.

Sadie Stanley is playing the title role in the movie and the first look of her as the character was revealed earlier this summer. Make sure to check out the photo!
