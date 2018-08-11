Dave Franco Looks Stylish While Heading to Meeting in LA

Dave Franco showed off his personal style while heading to an afternoon meeting!

The 33-year-old actor was spotted heading inside an office building on Friday (August 10) in Los Angeles.

He looked sharp in a black and white checkered shirt paired with black jeans and white sneakers.

Dave has two films set to be released this year, including If Beale Street Could Talk and Zeroville, which was directed by his brother James.

He is also reportedly in talks to join Ryan Reynolds in Michael Bay‘s Netflix action movie Six Underground.