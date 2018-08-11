Top Stories
Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 6:30 am

Felicity Jones Films 'The Aeronauts' in the Pouring Rain in London

Felicity Jones Films 'The Aeronauts' in the Pouring Rain in London

Felicity Jones gets into character while filming new scenes for her upcoming period film The Aeronauts!

The 34-year-old Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress was spotted shooting on the streets of Waterloo on Thursday (August 9) in London, England.

She sported a black Victorian gown and a curly hairdo, taking cover underneath an umbrella and a warm jacket between takes.

In The Aeronauts, pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity) and scientist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a hot air balloon. See more set pics of the duo here!

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Felicity Jones

