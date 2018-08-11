Felicity Jones Films 'The Aeronauts' in the Pouring Rain in London

Felicity Jones gets into character while filming new scenes for her upcoming period film The Aeronauts!

The 34-year-old Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress was spotted shooting on the streets of Waterloo on Thursday (August 9) in London, England.

She sported a black Victorian gown and a curly hairdo, taking cover underneath an umbrella and a warm jacket between takes.

In The Aeronauts, pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity) and scientist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) find themselves in an epic fight for survival while attempting to make discoveries in a hot air balloon. See more set pics of the duo here!

