Hilary Duff Stops to Smell the Roses Amid 'Emotional' Pregnancy

Hilary Duff is opening up about her pregnancy!

The 30-year-old Younger actress took to her Instagram to share a sweet Boomerang while stopping to smell the roses.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” Hilary wrote.

She continued, “Pregnancy is filled with so much emotion and some really tough long days but it sure is special. Feeling lots of love today with every movement and kick to the bladder lol. Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You also have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you❤️💖”

Check out Hilary‘s cute Boomerang below…