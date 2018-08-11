Top Stories
Sat, 11 August 2018 at 12:34 pm

Jimmy Fallon & Shaquille O'Neal Play Basketball with Kids in the Hamptons

Jimmy Fallon & Shaquille O'Neal Play Basketball with Kids in the Hamptons

Jimmy Fallon and Shaquille O'Neal shoot hoops while playing basketball with students at Bridgehampton High School on Friday (August 10) in Bridgehampton, N.Y.

The guys were both in attendance at a screening of the upcoming documentary Killer Bees, which was produced by Shaq.

Killer Bees spotlights the famed Bridgehampton High School basketball team as they defend their New York State title.

"It's crazy. I've been going to the Hamptons for 20-30 years and I thought the Hamptons was all about rich people. But there's another side of the Hamptons that you really don't see," Shaq said. "And this team, they've been winning Championships for the longest time. And it's a great story. When I saw it I called them up and said 'I want to be an Executive Producer.' It's a great film. Check it out."
