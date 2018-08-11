Sat, 11 August 2018 at 4:33 pm
Joe Jonas Lists Sherman Oaks Farmhouse for $4.25 Million
- Joe Jonas‘ house features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a jacuzzi – TMZ
- The original Kim Possible has joined the live-action movie! – Just Jared Jr
- Jennifer Lopez is living her best life on vacation in Italy – Lainey Gossip
- Lisa Marie Presley opens up about her “struggle” with addiction – TooFab
- Nicki Minaj will perform at the 2018 VMAs - MTV
- Justin Timberlake has a book coming out – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook