Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt &amp; Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 4:33 pm

Joe Jonas Lists Sherman Oaks Farmhouse for $4.25 Million

Joe Jonas Lists Sherman Oaks Farmhouse for $4.25 Million
  • Joe Jonas‘ house features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a jacuzzi – TMZ
  • The original Kim Possible has joined the live-action movie! – Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez is living her best life on vacation in Italy – Lainey Gossip
  • Lisa Marie Presley opens up about her “struggle” with addiction – TooFab
  • Nicki Minaj will perform at the 2018 VMAs - MTV
  • Justin Timberlake has a book coming out – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner got a $5,000 floral arrangement for her birthday - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd coupled up at Kylie's 21st birthday party - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West was speechless after this question from Jimmy Kimmel - TooFab
  • Here's all the details about AHS: Apocalypse we have so far - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale reunited with a St. Jude cancer patient she met years ago - Just Jared Jr