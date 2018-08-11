Josh Duhamel Flaunts Six-Pack Going Shirtless on Family Vacation!

Josh Duhamel is showing off his super hot bod!

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday (August 11) to share a couple of pictures from his family vacation.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Duhamel

In one photo, Josh goes shirtless while posing with his sisters, nieces, and nephews along with 4-year-old son Axl as they enjoyed a day at the lake.

“Nothing better than time at the lake with my sisters and the kids. #Family #MissYouKass,” Josh captioned the photos.

Head to Josh‘s Instagram page to see the hot photos!