Kanye West Says He Was Not Stumped by Trump Question

Kanye West is speaking out after the media claimed he was “stumped” by a question he was asked by Jimmy Kimmel.

The 41-year-old rapper discussed President Donald Trump at length during the interview and he was left speechless for a moment after one certain question.

“I mean, you’ve so famously and so powerfully said George (W.) Bush doesn’t care about black people. It makes me wonder, what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?” Jimmy asked.

Kanye didn’t have an immediate answer and sat there in thought for a few moments before Jimmy cut to commercial.

Now, Kanye is speaking out about the moment.

“On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question,” Kanye tweeted. “The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.”

He added, “I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love.”