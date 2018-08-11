Top Stories
Sat, 11 August 2018 at 3:58 pm

Kanye West Says He Would 'Smash' Wife Kim Kardashian's Sisters in New Song 'XTCY' - Listen Here

Kanye West gave the Kardashians and Jenners a shout out in his new song.

In his new song “XTCY,” the 41-year-old rapper and fashion designer says he would “smash” wife Kim Kardashian‘s sisters – Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

“You got sick thoughts? / I got more of ‘em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? / I got four of them / Damn, those is your sisters / You did something unholy to them pictures / Damn, you need to be locked up / Nah, we need a bigger hot tub,” Kanye raps.

You can listen to Kanye‘s new song “XTCY” here.
