Kathy Griffin & Kate Beckinsale Flaunt Bikini Bodies During Epic Game Night - Watch!

Kathy Griffin and Kate Beckinsale are putting their own spin on Drake‘s “In My Feelings” Challenge!

While hosting a “gay game night,” the 57-year-old comedian and the 45-year-old actress rocked tiny bikinis while strutting their way around Kathy‘s house as if they were in a beauty contest.

“Last night, I hosted gay game night at my home. I love @KateBeckinsale, but she’s never had any real competition in the beauty department. I decided to challenge her to a bikini contest. Let me tell you…she still doesn’t know what hit her. Sorry Kate,” Kathy captioned the below video.

