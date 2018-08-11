Top Stories
Lena Waithe Reveals the Reason She Shaved Her Head

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Lena Waithe Reveals the Reason She Shaved Her Head

Lena Waithe Reveals the Reason She Shaved Her Head

Lena Waithe is opening up about her decision to chop off her locks.

The Emmy-winning writer and actress just debuted her new look and explained that she now feels like she stepped into herself.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while and I felt like I was holding onto a piece of femininity that would make the world feel comfortable with who I am,” Lena told Variety.

She continued, “I think I thought for a long time, ‘Oh, if I cut my hair, I’ll be a stud, I’ll be — in the gay world, there’s a lot of categories — I’ll be a stud or I’ll be a butch,’ and I’ve always thought, ‘Well, no, I’m not that, I’m still soft,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I gotta put that down ’cause that’s something that’s outside of me.’”

After cutting it, Lena says she was so happy about the decision.

“I felt so free and so happy and so joyful, and I really stepped into myself. If people call me a butch or say ‘she’s stud’ or call me sir out in the world — so what? So be it. I’m here with a suit on, not a stitch of makeup, and a haircut — I feel like, ‘Why can’t I exist in the world in that way?’” Lena concluded.

Check out all that Lena had to say in the video below…
Photos: Getty
