Sat, 11 August 2018 at 11:58 am

Lucy Hale Confirms Troian Bellisario's Pregnancy News!

Lucy Hale looks pretty in her red dress while hosting a St. Jude luncheon to kick-off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Friday (August 10) at Lucques in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress spoke to Us Weekly at the event and confirmed that her Pretty Little Liars co-star Troian Bellisario is pregnant with her first child.

“I think we’ve all known for a bit,” Lucy said. “I’m really happy for her.”

Lucy also said that she and the other PLL cast members don’t keep in touch via a group text, but they do speak individually.

“It’s been a while since all really caught up with each other, like we kind of all talk one on one … We all need a catch up real soon though because we’ve all gone in a million different directions,” she said.
