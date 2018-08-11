Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa Celebrate Son Michael's 'Riverdale' Casting

Michael Consuelos has been cast as the younger version of his dad Mark Consuelos‘ character Hiram Lodge on the hit The CW series Riverdale!

A flashback episode is coming in season three that will feature some of the young stars, like KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, playing the younger versions of their parents on the show.

Mark and his wife Kelly Ripa both took to Instagram to congratulate Michael on his role!

“Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale however @instasuelos and i would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10% of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that 😜⭐️,” Kelly wrote.

Mark wrote, “Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram.. We are so proud. Love you MJC.”

