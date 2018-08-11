Millie Bobby Brown Hangs Out Backstage at Taylor Swift Concert!

Taylor Swift had a special guest at her concert in Atlanta!

Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Saturday night (August 11) to share a selfie with the 28-year-old singer.

“look what u made me do 💋” the 14-year-old Stranger Things star captioned the below photo.

Earlier that day, Millie was spotted hanging out with her co-stars as they enjoyed a break in-between scenes of the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

