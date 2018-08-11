Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Millie Bobby Brown Hangs Out Backstage at Taylor Swift Concert!

Millie Bobby Brown Hangs Out Backstage at Taylor Swift Concert!

Taylor Swift had a special guest at her concert in Atlanta!

Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Saturday night (August 11) to share a selfie with the 28-year-old singer.

“look what u made me do 💋” the 14-year-old Stranger Things star captioned the below photo.

Earlier that day, Millie was spotted hanging out with her co-stars as they enjoyed a break in-between scenes of the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

