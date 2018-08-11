Sat, 11 August 2018 at 10:31 pm
Millie Bobby Brown Hangs Out Backstage at Taylor Swift Concert!
Taylor Swift had a special guest at her concert in Atlanta!
Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Saturday night (August 11) to share a selfie with the 28-year-old singer.
“look what u made me do 💋” the 14-year-old Stranger Things star captioned the below photo.
Earlier that day, Millie was spotted hanging out with her co-stars as they enjoyed a break in-between scenes of the upcoming season of Stranger Things.
Check out the selfie below!
