Sat, 11 August 2018 at 5:02 pm

Pete Davidson Chooses His Favorite Songs From Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener'

Pete Davidson Chooses His Favorite Songs From Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener'

Pete Davidson is picking his favorite tracks from fiancee Ariana Grande‘s new album Sweetener!

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member has already listened to the whole album, and he named his faves in an Instagram video that the 25-year-old singer shared on Saturday (August 11).

“My top 5? ‘God Is a Woman’ because that s–t f–ks hard,” he says in the black-and-white clip, featuring the duo driving around in a car as Ariana giggles in the background. “Seriously that s–t bangs. That slaps hard.”

“That and then my song which is called ‘Pete’ which is pretty sick,” he continues. “And then I’ll go ‘R.E.M.’ And then I would go ‘Sweetener’ because it’s just very happy and very fun. And ‘Better Off’ because it’s sick.”

“They’re all sick,” he adds.

ICYMI, Ariana recently decided to change the title of her song “Pete” to “Pete Davidson.”

Sweetener drops on August 17.

Photos: Instagram
