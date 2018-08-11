Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt &amp; Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 3:36 pm

Pregnant Kate Hudson Steps Out for Lunch with Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Pregnant Kate Hudson Steps Out for Lunch with Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson meets up with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa for a quick lunch on Friday afternoon (August 10) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 39-year-old actress dressed her major baby bump in a orange maxidress while her musician-boyfriend kept things cool in a brown hat, white T-shirt, and ripped shorts for their afternoon outing.

Back in June, Kate and Danny joined her family for a vacation in Greece.

Kate and Danny revealed back in April that they are expecting first child together.
