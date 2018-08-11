Pregnant Kate Hudson Steps Out for Lunch with Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson meets up with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa for a quick lunch on Friday afternoon (August 10) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 39-year-old actress dressed her major baby bump in a orange maxidress while her musician-boyfriend kept things cool in a brown hat, white T-shirt, and ripped shorts for their afternoon outing.

Back in June, Kate and Danny joined her family for a vacation in Greece.

Kate and Danny revealed back in April that they are expecting first child together.