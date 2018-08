Rachel Brosnahan is Back on Stage in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Two Trailer - Watch Here!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back!

The first trailer for the second season of the award-winning Amazon Video comedy show has been released – and we’re so excited for the new season!



Rachel Brosnahan is back as Midge aka “the Mad DivorcĂ©e of the Upper West Side” and hitting the stage for new comedy routines while balancing her hectic life.

The show was recently nominated for 14 awards at the 2018 Emmy Awards – including Outstanding Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy.

Season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel doesn’t have an official release date yet.

Watch the trailer below!