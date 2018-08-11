Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt &amp; Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 4:54 pm

Rachel Brosnahan is Back on Stage in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Two Trailer - Watch Here!

Rachel Brosnahan is Back on Stage in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Two Trailer - Watch Here!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back!

The first trailer for the second season of the award-winning Amazon Video comedy show has been released – and we’re so excited for the new season!

Rachel Brosnahan is back as Midge aka “the Mad Divorcée of the Upper West Side” and hitting the stage for new comedy routines while balancing her hectic life.

The show was recently nominated for 14 awards at the 2018 Emmy Awards – including Outstanding Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy.

Season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel doesn’t have an official release date yet.

Watch the trailer below!
