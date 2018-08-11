Rachel Zoe & The Foster Sisters Host Bumble's Sunset Summer Soiree

Whitney Wolfe Herd, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, and Rachel Zoe pose for a photo while hosting Bumble’s Sunset Summer Soiree on Thursday (August 9) at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, N.Y.

Whitney is the founder of dating and networking app Bumble and Sara, Erin, and Rachel all have been working with the company.

Some of the other people who stopped by the event included Christie Brinkley, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, fashionista Erica Pelosini, and F–k Cancer founder Yael Cohen Braun.

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Rachel Zoe Collection jumpsuit. Whitney is wearing a Rachel Zoe Collection pinstripe suit. Erica is wearing a Rachel Zoe Collection dress. Christie is wearing a Rachel Zoe Collection dress. Jennifer is wearing a Rachel Zoe Collection dress.