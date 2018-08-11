Top Stories
Sat, 11 August 2018 at 9:30 pm

Rami Malek Cozies Up to Girlfriend Lucy Boynton on Afternoon Stroll!

Rami Malek Cozies Up to Girlfriend Lucy Boynton on Afternoon Stroll!

Rami Malek wraps his arm around girlfriend Lucy Boynton as they step out for lunch on Saturday afternoon (August 11) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Mr. Robot actor kept things cool in a blue and red bomber jacket, baseball cap, and black jeans while the 24-year-old actress looked pretty in a blue and white striped overall-shorts with a white T-shirt for their outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rami Malek

Rami and Lucy‘s upcoming movie Bohemian Rhapsody – where Rami plays Queen‘s Freddie Mercury – is set to hit theaters on November 2.

Check out the trailer here!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek

