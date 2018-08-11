'Riverdale' Cast Heads to LA for Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Top Stories
Sat, 11 August 2018 at 9:36 pm

Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa head to catch their flight ahead of the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The Riverdale stars were spotted making their way to their gate at Vancouver International Airport on Saturday (August 11) in Vancouver, Canada.

They were joined by Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan.

The co-stars, who are in town filming season three, stopped to sign autographs and snap pics with fans who recognized them.

On the plane, KJ ran into Kiss musician Gene Simmons!

“Gene f–king Simmons, KJ captioned the Instagram photo below, while Gene added, “@sophietsimmons am I cool yet? Riverdale’s KJ Apa #ArchieMeetsKISS.”

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air live from the Forum in LA tomorrow at 8/7c on Fox. Almost everyone from Riverdale is nominated!

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

10+ pictures inside of the Riverdale cast at the airport…

