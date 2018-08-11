'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink run around in a field while having fun in between scenes on the set of Stranger Things on Friday (August 10) in Atlanta, Ga.

Most of the young stars from the hit Netflix series were spotted working on scenes for season three. Among those seen on set were Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton.

Season three will have eight episodes and it is expected to debut in mid-2019.

45+ pictures inside from the set of Stranger Things…