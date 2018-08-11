Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 2:15 am

Taylor Lautner's Sister Makena Undergoes Second Heart Surgery

Taylor Lautner's Sister Makena Undergoes Second Heart Surgery

Taylor Lautner is updating fans after his younger sister Makena underwent heart surgery.

The 26-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share that the 20-year-old’s surgery was a total success.

“2nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn’t possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more,” Taylor captioned a photo kissing Makena on the forehead.

He added, “You are much braver than I @makenalautner.. Love you so.”

Makena previously revealed on her Instagram that she has tachycardia, which she described as a condition that causes “her heart rate to go over 300+ bpm.” She has undergone one other surgery for the condition.

Makena also updated fans on her own account, writing, “2nd heart procedure was a huge success! It couldn’t have gone any better. God answered 3 years of prayers today more than any of us could have ever dreamt of.”

We’re so glad to hear Makena is doing well!

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Makena Lautner, Taylor Lautner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr