Taylor Lautner's Sister Makena Undergoes Second Heart Surgery

Taylor Lautner is updating fans after his younger sister Makena underwent heart surgery.

The 26-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share that the 20-year-old’s surgery was a total success.

“2nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn’t possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more,” Taylor captioned a photo kissing Makena on the forehead.

He added, “You are much braver than I @makenalautner.. Love you so.”

Makena previously revealed on her Instagram that she has tachycardia, which she described as a condition that causes “her heart rate to go over 300+ bpm.” She has undergone one other surgery for the condition.

Makena also updated fans on her own account, writing, “2nd heart procedure was a huge success! It couldn’t have gone any better. God answered 3 years of prayers today more than any of us could have ever dreamt of.”

We’re so glad to hear Makena is doing well!