Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Go On a Friday Night Date

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson look full of joy as they leave Craig’s restaurant after a dinner date on Friday night (August 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The engaged couple took a night off from Dancing With the Stars: Juniors work to have dinner at the popular restaurant.

Val is one of the three judges on the special season while Jenna is a mentor to one of the young pro dancers.

Val is on the judging panel with Adam Rippon and choreographer Mandy Moore. He recently wrote, “damn I’m excited for this opportunity. It was a long time coming and I couldn’t be more grateful for the trust and the opportunity that was shown and given to me to be a part of this panel and part of this awesome little BIG project. To the future…!!!”

