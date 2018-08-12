'9-1-1' Hotties Oliver Stark & Ryan Guzman Step Out for Teen Choice Awards 2018

Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman walk the red carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

Oliver stars on the hit Fox series 9-1-1 and Ryan is joining the cast for season two, debuting this fall.

Oliver was nominated for Choice Breakout TV Star, but the award went to Vanessa Morgan for Riverdale.

9-1-1 as also nominated for Choice Breakout TV Show, but the award went to the Netflix series On the Block.

Ryan stopped in the Backstage Creations celebrity retreat at the show to pick up some cool gifts!