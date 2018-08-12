Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 9:33 pm

'9-1-1' Hotties Oliver Stark & Ryan Guzman Step Out for Teen Choice Awards 2018

'9-1-1' Hotties Oliver Stark & Ryan Guzman Step Out for Teen Choice Awards 2018

Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman walk the red carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

Oliver stars on the hit Fox series 9-1-1 and Ryan is joining the cast for season two, debuting this fall.

Oliver was nominated for Choice Breakout TV Star, but the award went to Vanessa Morgan for Riverdale.

9-1-1 as also nominated for Choice Breakout TV Show, but the award went to the Netflix series On the Block.

Ryan stopped in the Backstage Creations celebrity retreat at the show to pick up some cool gifts!
Just Jared on Facebook
oliver stark ryan guzman teen choice awards 2018 01
oliver stark ryan guzman teen choice awards 2018 02
oliver stark ryan guzman teen choice awards 2018 03
oliver stark ryan guzman teen choice awards 2018 04
oliver stark ryan guzman teen choice awards 2018 05
oliver stark ryan guzman teen choice awards 2018 06
oliver stark ryan guzman teen choice awards 2018 07
oliver stark ryan guzman teen choice awards 2018 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Teen Choice Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr