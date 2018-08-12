Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 8:28 am

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Attend Authors Night in East Hampton!

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Attend Authors Night in East Hampton!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are signing books!

The 60-year-old 30 Rock actor and the 34-year-old fitness expert and author both attended Authors Night at East Hampton Library on Saturday (August 11) in East Hampton, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alec Baldwin

The library event is one of the largest in the country, with book lovers coming together for a night of cocktails and conversation with over 100 authors signing books, from local writers to celebrities.

The event is hosted by founding honorary chair Alec and Hilaria, who is an honorary co-chair.
Just Jared on Facebook
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 01
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 02
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 03
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 04
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 05
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 06
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 07
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 08
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 09
alec hilaria baldwin august 2018 east hampton 10

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr