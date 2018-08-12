Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Attend Authors Night in East Hampton!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are signing books!

The 60-year-old 30 Rock actor and the 34-year-old fitness expert and author both attended Authors Night at East Hampton Library on Saturday (August 11) in East Hampton, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alec Baldwin

The library event is one of the largest in the country, with book lovers coming together for a night of cocktails and conversation with over 100 authors signing books, from local writers to celebrities.

The event is hosted by founding honorary chair Alec and Hilaria, who is an honorary co-chair.