Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt &amp; Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 12:43 am

Antonio Banderas & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel for Starlite Gala in Spain

Antonio Banderas & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel for Starlite Gala in Spain

Antonio Banderas poses on the blue carpet with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel as they arrive at the 2018 Starlite Gala on Saturday (August 11) in Marbella, Spain.

The 58-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux while his 37-year-old girlfriend stunned in a beaded red gown.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Antonio Banderas

Also stepping out for the event was John Corbett and longtime love Bo Derek along with Olivia Palermo.

Antonio co-hosts the event to help raise money for the Starlite charity that helps improve education, health and living conditions of low-income communities, families and children

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 01
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 02
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 03
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 04
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 05
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 06
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 07
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 08
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 09
antonio banderas girlfriend nicole kimpel at starlite gala in spain 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Antonio Banderas, Bo Derek, John Corbett, nicole kimpel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner got a $5,000 floral arrangement for her birthday - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd coupled up at Kylie's 21st birthday party - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West was speechless after this question from Jimmy Kimmel - TooFab
  • Here's all the details about AHS: Apocalypse we have so far - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale reunited with a St. Jude cancer patient she met years ago - Just Jared Jr