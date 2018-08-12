Antonio Banderas & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel for Starlite Gala in Spain
Antonio Banderas poses on the blue carpet with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel as they arrive at the 2018 Starlite Gala on Saturday (August 11) in Marbella, Spain.
The 58-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux while his 37-year-old girlfriend stunned in a beaded red gown.
Also stepping out for the event was John Corbett and longtime love Bo Derek along with Olivia Palermo.
Antonio co-hosts the event to help raise money for the Starlite charity that helps improve education, health and living conditions of low-income communities, families and children
