Top Stories
Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 5:51 pm

'Back To The Future' Cast Reunites at Fan Expo in Boston!

'Back To The Future' Cast Reunites at Fan Expo in Boston!

The original Back To The Future cast is back together again!

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas Wilson all posed for a picture together on Friday (August 10) at the 2018 Fan Expo Boston in Boston, Mass.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael J. Fox

The cast also signed autographs and participated in a panel to talk about the beloved franchise.

“Wow. This just happened,” Tom captioned their picture together.

“Four old friends get back from the future,” Lea wrote on her Instagram.

“Back in 2018, even Biff made it,” said Michael.

See the reunion pic below!

A post shared by Lea Thompson (@lea_thompson) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @lea_thompson
Posted to: Back to the Future, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J Fox, Thomas Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr