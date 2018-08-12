'Back To The Future' Cast Reunites at Fan Expo in Boston!

The original Back To The Future cast is back together again!

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas Wilson all posed for a picture together on Friday (August 10) at the 2018 Fan Expo Boston in Boston, Mass.

The cast also signed autographs and participated in a panel to talk about the beloved franchise.

“Wow. This just happened,” Tom captioned their picture together.

“Four old friends get back from the future,” Lea wrote on her Instagram.

“Back in 2018, even Biff made it,” said Michael.

