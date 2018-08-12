Top Stories
Sun, 12 August 2018 at 8:51 pm

Bebe Rexha Turns Into a Real Life Barbie at Teen Choice Awards 2018

Bebe Rexha emulates Barbie while walking the carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 28-year-old “Meant To Be” singer was joined by Noah Cyrus, who also wore a top and pants look.

Bebe is set to take the stage during the show to perform her song “I’m A Mess”. She is also nominated for Choice Collaboration and Choice Country Song for “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line.

Noah will take the stage as a presenter during the show.

Tune in to the Teen Choice Awards airing RIGHT NOW on Fox!

FYI: Bebe is wearing a La Roxx blazer and pants, an August Getty bra, Prada shoes, Norman Silverman rings and chains, Lili Claspe rings, and H Crowne chains.
