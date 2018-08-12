Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Head Out for a Coffee Run

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are making a quick coffee stop!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and TV personality and her 22-year-old rumored girlfriend stepped out to get coffee from Starbucks on Saturday (August 11) in Malibu, Calif.

The two looked casual as they made their way back to the car to head out for the day.

In a recent interview with Variety, Caitlyn addressed her rumored relationship with Sophia.

“We are not going to get into that,” she said. “But we are very close.”