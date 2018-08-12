Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 10:39 pm

Caitriona Balfe Enjoys the Pampering at Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence!

Caitriona Balfe Enjoys the Pampering at Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence!

Caitriona Balfe looks so refreshed while leaving producer Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party on Sunday afternoon (August 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress was one of the many stars in attendance at the annual party, where celebs can enjoy poolside spa treatments and check out the best new products.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitriona Balfe

Caitriona has been spending time in Los Angeles this month after recently wrapping production on the fourth season of Outlander.

25+ pictures inside of Caitriona Balfe at the party…

Just Jared on Facebook
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 01
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 02
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 03
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 04
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 05
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 06
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 07
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 08
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 09
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 10
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 11
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 12
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 13
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 14
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 15
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 16
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 17
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 18
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 19
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 20
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 21
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 22
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 23
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 24
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 25
caitriona balfe day of indulgence 26

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr