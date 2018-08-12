Caitriona Balfe Enjoys the Pampering at Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence!
Caitriona Balfe looks so refreshed while leaving producer Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party on Sunday afternoon (August 12) in Brentwood, Calif.
The 38-year-old actress was one of the many stars in attendance at the annual party, where celebs can enjoy poolside spa treatments and check out the best new products.
Caitriona has been spending time in Los Angeles this month after recently wrapping production on the fourth season of Outlander.
