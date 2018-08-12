Chanel Iman & Husband Sterling Shepard Welcome First Child - Find Out Her Name!

Congratulations are in order for Chanel Iman and her husband Sterling Shepard!

The 27-year-old supermodel and the 24-year-old New York Giants player welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world on Friday (August 10).

“You were worth every push every contraction!” Chanel captioned the sweet family photo from the hospital below on Instagram on Sunday. “Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard ❤️ Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3.”

Sterling posted the same pic along with the caption, “Everything I do is for you two. My world!”

“Cali Clay Shepard 💕🎀💕 8•10•18,” Chanel wrote along with a second snap, also revealing that Cali already has her own Instagram handle!

The couple tied the knot in Beverly Hills back in March.

Congrats to the happy family!

