Chloe Moretz Looks Chic on the Carpet at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Chloe Moretz showed her style while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The 21-year-old actress stepped out for the event on Sunday evening (August 12) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

Chloe rocked a blazer over sequined shorts and a striped top.

She’s been styling lots of blazers recently, like when she stepped out for dinner earlier this week and during a trip to the airport!

Make sure to watch the Teen Choice Awards, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox.

FYI: Chloe is wearing a Louis Vuitton blazer.