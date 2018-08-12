Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 8:34 pm

Chloe Moretz Looks Chic on the Carpet at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Chloe Moretz showed her style while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The 21-year-old actress stepped out for the event on Sunday evening (August 12) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Chloe rocked a blazer over sequined shorts and a striped top.

She’s been styling lots of blazers recently, like when she stepped out for dinner earlier this week and during a trip to the airport!

Make sure to watch the Teen Choice Awards, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox.

FYI: Chloe is wearing a Louis Vuitton blazer.
