Chris Pratt Wins Choice Summer Movie Actor at Teen Choice Awards 2018!
Chris Pratt takes home the award for Choice Summer Movie Actor at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!
The 39-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor posed with his surfboard backstage during the event held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt
He won for his role as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, beating out Sam Claflin (Adrift), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Donald Glover (Solo: A Star Wars Story), and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2).
His co-star Bryce Dallas Howard also won for Choice Summer Movie Actress for her work as Claire Dearing in the film, accepting her award on-screen.
Chris also snapped a pic with Nina Dobrev and Rachel Bloom, who presented the awards. See it in our gallery below!