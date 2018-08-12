Top Stories
Sun, 12 August 2018 at 6:59 pm

'Cloak & Dagger' Stars Support Their Summer Show at Teen Choice Awards 2018

'Cloak & Dagger' Stars Support Their Summer Show at Teen Choice Awards 2018

Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph walk the red carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The young stars are both nominated for Choice Summer TV Star for their work in the Freeform series Cloak & Dagger.

The Marvel series is also up for Choice Summer TV Show. It’s up against Beat Shazam, The Bold Type, Cobra Kai, So You Think You Can Dance, and Total Bellas.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Daniele Carlotta dress, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, a kate spade new york bag, and jewelry by Katkim and Carbon and Hyde.
