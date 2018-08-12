'Downton Abbey' Co-Stars Dan Stevens, Michelle Dockery & Allen Leech Have a Mini Reunion in LA!

The excitement for the return of Downton Abbey just intensified!

Following the news that the popular series will be returning as a movie with the original cast set to return, Dan Stevens, Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech posted a mini-reunion picture while hanging in Los Angeles on Sunday (August 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Downton Abbey

“Dorks,” Michelle captioned the picture of the group hanging out together.

“Should Matthew have a mustache for the #DowntonAbbeyMovie…? Vote below,” Dan captioned his own post of the pic.

“Look who’s in LA! The Dockmiester General. Soon to be my sister-in-law again. #backtotheabbey,” wrote Allen on a cute pic with Michelle.

Looks like everyone’s ready to film the movie!