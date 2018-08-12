Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 4:10 pm

Freida Pinto Attends Westpac IFFM Awards Night 2018!

Freida Pinto Attends Westpac IFFM Awards Night 2018!

Freida Pinto is looking stunning!

The 33-year-old Indian actress was in attendance at the 2018 Westpac IFFM Awards Night at the Palais Theatre on Sunday (August 12) in Melbourne, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Freida Pinto

The event recognized contributions to the world of Indian cinema and beyond, hosted by stand-up comedian Saadiya Ali with performances by Sachin-Jigar.

Freida was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for her work in Love Sonia. The movie is a hard-hitting story about a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from the sex trade and then gets caught up in it herself.
Photos: Getty Images
