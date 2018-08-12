Freida Pinto Attends Westpac IFFM Awards Night 2018!

Freida Pinto is looking stunning!

The 33-year-old Indian actress was in attendance at the 2018 Westpac IFFM Awards Night at the Palais Theatre on Sunday (August 12) in Melbourne, Australia.

The event recognized contributions to the world of Indian cinema and beyond, hosted by stand-up comedian Saadiya Ali with performances by Sachin-Jigar.

Freida was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for her work in Love Sonia. The movie is a hard-hitting story about a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from the sex trade and then gets caught up in it herself.