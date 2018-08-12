George & Amal Clooney Enjoy a Night Out to Dinner With Friends in Italy!

George and Amal Clooney are enjoying their time together!

The 57-year-old actor and the 40-year-old barrister were seen enjoying a night out with friends on Saturday evening (August 11) in Cernobbio, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of George Clooney

The two looked like they were in good spirits while heading to dinner at one of their favorites, Villa D’Este.

George and Amal recently spent time with their friends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at Lake Como. The two are filming a movie together called Murder Mystery, and enjoyed a nice boat ride with the Clooneys.