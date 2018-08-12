Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 3:14 pm

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are passing the time with some PDA!

The 45-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and the 28-year-old Tokio Hotel superstar were spotted together at Olbia airport on Sunday (August 12) in Sardinia, Italy.

The loved-up couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other at the airport. She sat on his lap and gave him kisses while they waited to board their flight.

Heidi recently opened up about her relationship with Tom, as well as their 17 year age difference. See what she said!
