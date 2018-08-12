Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are passing the time with some PDA!

The 45-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and the 28-year-old Tokio Hotel superstar were spotted together at Olbia airport on Sunday (August 12) in Sardinia, Italy.

The loved-up couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other at the airport. She sat on his lap and gave him kisses while they waited to board their flight.

