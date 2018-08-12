Here's Why Bella Thorne Is Boycotting Teen Choice Awards 2018

One person you can expect to not be in attendance at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards this evening is Bella Thorne.

The 20-year-old entertainer spoke out about her disgust for the awards show a few weeks ago.

“Teen choice is gross,” she wrote. “The fact we are even voting against each other is …. it f–ks w kids heads like a beauty competition…I’m #boycottingteenchoice besides it being rigged it’s just f–ked up.”

Bella is nominated for three awards tonight – Choice TV Actress – Drama/Action Adventure for Famous In Love, Choice Movie Actress: Drama for Midnight Sun, and Choice Movie Ship with Patrick Schwarzenegger for Midnight Sun.