Host Nick Cannon Shows Off Toned Torso at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Nick Cannon – and his abs! – have arrived at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The 37-year-old entertainer showed off some skin in a super bright and colorful outfit as he hit the red carpet at the awards show held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

Nick is hosting the awards show tonight with Internet personality Lele Pons.

Nick is hosting the awards show with Lele Pons on Fox.