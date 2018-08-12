Top Stories
Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 8:38 pm

Host Nick Cannon Shows Off Toned Torso at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Host Nick Cannon Shows Off Toned Torso at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Nick Cannon – and his abs! – have arrived at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The 37-year-old entertainer showed off some skin in a super bright and colorful outfit as he hit the red carpet at the awards show held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Cannon

Nick is hosting the awards show tonight with Internet personality Lele Pons.

Make sure to watch the Teen Choice Awards, hosted by Nick and Lele – which is ON RIGHT NOW on Fox.
Just Jared on Facebook
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 01
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 01
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 02
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 02
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 03
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 03
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 04
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 04
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 05
nick cannon shows off toned torso at teen choice awards 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Nick Cannon, Shirtless, Teen Choice Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr