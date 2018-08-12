Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 2:08 pm

Jennifer Garner Looks Pretty Heading to Church With the Kids!

Jennifer Garner is looking chic out with the kids!

The 46-year-old Love, Simon actress was spotted heading into a service on Sunday (August 12) with her children (not pictured) in Brentwood, Calif.

One day before (August 11), Jennifer was seen heading to the gym for a workout. She recently revealed that she her daughter Violet, 12, had to be rescued when they went kayaking in Sweden!

Jennifer‘s upcoming comedy series Camping is set to premiere on October 14 on HBO
