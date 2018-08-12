Jennifer Garner Looks Pretty Heading to Church With the Kids!

Jennifer Garner is looking chic out with the kids!

The 46-year-old Love, Simon actress was spotted heading into a service on Sunday (August 12) with her children (not pictured) in Brentwood, Calif.

One day before (August 11), Jennifer was seen heading to the gym for a workout. She recently revealed that she her daughter Violet, 12, had to be rescued when they went kayaking in Sweden!

Jennifer‘s upcoming comedy series Camping is set to premiere on October 14 on HBO