Joey King & Sabrina Carpenter Look So Pretty at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Joey King is all smiles on the purple carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 18-year-old Kissing Booth actress stunned in a black dress with dramatic shoulder pads as she stepped out for the awards show.

Also stepping out for the show was Joey‘s BFF Sabrina Carpenter who looked pretty in a purple dress covered in black hearts with gold fringe.

FYI: Sabrina is wearing a Fausto Puglisi top and skirt, Brian Atwood shoes, and Jennifer Meyers jewelry.