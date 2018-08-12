Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 7:55 pm

Joey King & Sabrina Carpenter Look So Pretty at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Joey King is all smiles on the purple carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 18-year-old Kissing Booth actress stunned in a black dress with dramatic shoulder pads as she stepped out for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joey King

Also stepping out for the show was Joey‘s BFF Sabrina Carpenter who looked pretty in a purple dress covered in black hearts with gold fringe.

Make sure to watch the Teen Choice Awards, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox.

FYI: Sabrina is wearing a Fausto Puglisi top and skirt, Brian Atwood shoes, and Jennifer Meyers jewelry.
Photos: Getty
