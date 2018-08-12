Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 7:03 pm

Jonas Brothers Celebrate 'A Little Bit Longer' 10 Year Anniversary

The Jonas Brothers third album A Little Bit Longer just reached it’s ten year anniversary on Sunday (August 12)!

The guys – Nick, Joe, and Kevin – all celebrated by sharing a commemorative video of the album’s accomplishments.

“Umm you guys… A Little Bit Longer is 10 years old today 👴🏻 @nickjonas @kevinjonas,” Joe wrote on Twitter.

“Hard to believe our album A Little Bit Longer came out 10 years ago today. So grateful to all of the amazing fans who made this chapter of my life so incredible. #jonasbrothers #imgettingold @joejonas @kevinjonas,” Nick added on Instagram.

“Love this! Happy birthday a little bit longer! @joejonas @nickjonas,” Kevin wrote on his account. Check out the commemorative video below!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Photos: Getty
