Jonas Brothers Celebrate 'A Little Bit Longer' 10 Year Anniversary

The Jonas Brothers third album A Little Bit Longer just reached it’s ten year anniversary on Sunday (August 12)!

The guys – Nick, Joe, and Kevin – all celebrated by sharing a commemorative video of the album’s accomplishments.

“Umm you guys… A Little Bit Longer is 10 years old today 👴🏻 @nickjonas @kevinjonas,” Joe wrote on Twitter.

“Hard to believe our album A Little Bit Longer came out 10 years ago today. So grateful to all of the amazing fans who made this chapter of my life so incredible. #jonasbrothers #imgettingold @joejonas @kevinjonas,” Nick added on Instagram.

“Love this! Happy birthday a little bit longer! @joejonas @nickjonas,” Kevin wrote on his account. Check out the commemorative video below!