Kesha Looks Cool & Comfy In a Rolling Stones Tee in the Way Out of LAX Airport!

Kesha is looking rock ‘n’ roll as always!

The 31-year-old “We R Who We R” pop superstar was spotted looking trendy in a Rolling Stones tee as she departed from LAX on Sunday (August 12) in Los Angeles.

Kesha was accompanied by her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter, and gave a big smile to photographers as she made her way through the airport.

Kesha looked chic at a special fan screening of Rainbow – The Film hosted by Apple Music on Thursday (August 9) in New York City. The movie details the creation of her most recent album and echoes the LP’s messages of self-love, perserverance and strength.