Sun, 12 August 2018 at 8:15 pm

Lele Pons' Teen Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet Outfit Features Two Looks in One!

Lele Pons' Teen Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet Outfit Features Two Looks in One!

Lele Pons rocks a fun look at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The 22-year-old digital creator was joined by best friend and fellow social star Twan Kuyper at the event held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

Lele‘s look was half strapless floral dress and half red leather jacket, along with matching red lipstick. Twan donned an all-denim ensemble.

Not only is Lele co-hosting the show with Nick Cannon tonight, but she is also nominated for Choice Female Web Star, Choice Comedy Web Star, and Choice YouTuber.

Make sure to watch the Teen Choice Awards TONIGHT at 8pm ET/PT on Fox!
Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
