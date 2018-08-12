Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Lindsay Lohan is apologizing for controversial remarks she made regarding the #MeToo movement.

The 32-year-old Mean Girls actress issued an apology to People on Sunday (August 12).

“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times. The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused,” she said.

“I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”

Lindsay sparked backlash and much controversy with her initial statements.

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” she previously said to The Times. See more from that interview here.