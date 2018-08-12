Top Stories
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 9:12 pm

Lucy Hale Goes Glam in Green Eye Makeup at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Lucy Hale sports some seriously stunning green eye makeup at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

The 29-year-old former Pretty Little Liars star hit the red carpet at the event held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucy Hale

She paired her colorful strapless dress with silver jewelry.

Lucy is nominated for Choice Drama Movie Actress for her role as Olivia Barron in Truth or Dare as well as Choice Instagrammer.

Make sure to watch the Teen Choice Awards, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox.

FYI: Lucy is wearing a Mary Katrantzou dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Kat Kim jewelry, and an Edie Parker clutch.
