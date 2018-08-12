Lucy Hale Goes Glam in Green Eye Makeup at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Lucy Hale sports some seriously stunning green eye makeup at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

The 29-year-old former Pretty Little Liars star hit the red carpet at the event held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

She paired her colorful strapless dress with silver jewelry.

Lucy is nominated for Choice Drama Movie Actress for her role as Olivia Barron in Truth or Dare as well as Choice Instagrammer.

FYI: Lucy is wearing a Mary Katrantzou dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Kat Kim jewelry, and an Edie Parker clutch.