Maia Mitchell & Rudy Mancuso Couple Up at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso took the stage at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The couple hit the carpet separately at the event on Sunday evening (August 12) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maia Mitchell

While Maia and Rudy were on stage to present an award, Maia was also nominated for two awards of her own!

She was up for Choice Drama TV Actress and her show The Fosters was nominated for Choice Drama TV Series.

Make sure to watch the Teen Choice Awards, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, TONIGHT at 8/7c on Fox.