Meghan Trainor Performs Two of Her Hits at Teen Choice Awards 2018! (Video)
Meghan Trainor hits the stage for perform a medley of her hits at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.
The 24-year-old actress sang her songs “No Excuses” and “Let You Be Right,” which will be featured on her upcoming album. Watch below!
Earlier in the night, Meghan walked the red carpet with her fiance Daryl Sabara.
It was a big night for Meghan as she was also nominated for four awards!
It's ALL about @Meghan_Trainor at #TeenChoice! ✨🎶 pic.twitter.com/Kj7njh49dD
— Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 13, 2018