Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 9:45 pm

Meghan Trainor Performs Two of Her Hits at Teen Choice Awards 2018! (Video)

Meghan Trainor hits the stage for perform a medley of her hits at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 24-year-old actress sang her songs “No Excuses” and “Let You Be Right,” which will be featured on her upcoming album. Watch below!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Trainor

Earlier in the night, Meghan walked the red carpet with her fiance Daryl Sabara.

It was a big night for Meghan as she was also nominated for four awards!
